Dev Information Technology secures order worth Rs 5.33 cr
From Revenue Department, Government of Gujarat
Dev Information Technology (DEVIT) has secured an enterprise technology order from the Settlement Commissioner and Director of Land Records,' an Undertaking of the Revenue Department, Government of Gujarat worth Rs. 5.33 crore approximately .
The contract encompasses software enablement and infrastructure modernization services centered on Microsoft SQL Server 2025 Enterprise architectures. DEVIT will oversee the alignment of these core capabilities to support the department's primary public-facing applications: iORA (Integrated Revenue and Office Record Application), e-Milkat, and Any RoR, at the Gujarat State Data Center (GSDC).
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST