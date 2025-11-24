Monday, November 24, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Finance Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 364.65, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.27% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 15.03% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 364.65, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has lost around 8.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27566.15, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.75 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 364.6, down 1.26% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 24.27% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 15.03% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 6.69 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

