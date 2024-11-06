Power Grid board approves transfer of four transmission projects to PGInvIT

At meeting held on 06 November 2024The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 06 November 2024 has approved the proposal to sell, assign, transfer 26% residual equity shareholding in four associate companies viz. POWERGRID Kala Amb Transmission, POWERGRID Parli Transmission, POWERGRID Warora Transmission and POWERGRID Jabalpur Transmission, held by the Company to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content