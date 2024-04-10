Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ind-Swift Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, DCM Nouvelle Ltd, MRO-TEK Realty Ltd and Suncare Traders Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 April 2024.
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, DCM Nouvelle Ltd, MRO-TEK Realty Ltd and Suncare Traders Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 April 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ind-Swift Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 26.87 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 94592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53934 shares in the past one month.
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 34.91. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.76 lakh shares in the past one month.
DCM Nouvelle Ltd crashed 7.97% to Rs 197.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7667 shares in the past one month.
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd dropped 6.58% to Rs 85.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16714 shares in the past one month.
Suncare Traders Ltd plummeted 6.09% to Rs 1.08. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.09 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MRO-TEK Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

LTIMindtree introduces Composable Storefront Quick Launch on Salesforce

Australia Market extends gain to third day

Markets turn rangebound; FMCG shares advance

NSE warns of fake videos featuring CEO Chauhan

Volumes spurt at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon