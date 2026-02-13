Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 8.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.35% to Rs 12395.09 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 8.37% to Rs 4184.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3861.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 12395.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11233.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12395.0911233.0385.5784.868878.878167.985497.414951.794184.963861.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News