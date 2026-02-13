Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit rises 1523.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 2.20 crore

Net profit of Hariyana Ship Breakers rose 1523.81% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.200 0 OPM %75.910 -PBDT8.650.91 851 PBT8.370.63 1229 NP6.820.42 1524

Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 3720.83% in the December 2025 quarter

ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 144.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 19.55% in the December 2025 quarter

NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 344.30% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

