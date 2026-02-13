Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit rises 1523.81% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 2.20 croreNet profit of Hariyana Ship Breakers rose 1523.81% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.200 0 OPM %75.910 -PBDT8.650.91 851 PBT8.370.63 1229 NP6.820.42 1524
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST