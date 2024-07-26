Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 344.85, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.47% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 344.85, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 24715.05. The Sensex is at 80979.62, up 1.17%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has risen around 4.01% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42770.3, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.61 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 343.3, up 1.46% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 83.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.47% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 20.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Bulls strike back; Sensex atop 81K, rallies 1,100 pts; Nifty above 21,750

Tata Power Solar Systems partners with BoI for EV charging stn financing

Govt considering potato imports from Bhutan amid rising prices, lower yield

3PL in Chennai, Delhi-NCR drive industrial & warehousing demand in H1FY24

LIVE news updates: PM Modi conducts 'first blast' of Shinkun La tunnel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon