Tata Power Company Ltd rises for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 440.35, up 4.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.34% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% jump in NIFTY and a 65.47% jump in the Nifty Energy index. Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 440.35, up 4.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 24715.05. The Sensex is at 80979.62, up 1.17%. Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 0.2% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42770.3, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 190.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 444.2, up 4.15% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 99.34% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% jump in NIFTY and a 65.47% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 62.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

