Tata Motors Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 1106, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.82% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.36% spurt in the Nifty Auto index. Tata Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 24715.05. The Sensex is at 80979.62, up 1.17%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 13.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25627.35, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 129.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 121.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1110.8, up 1.33% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 70.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

