Power Grid wins TBCB bid for inter-state transmission project

Power Grid wins TBCB bid for inter-state transmission project

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India said that it has won the tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) bid to set up an inter-state transmission system for the Davanagere renewable energy integration project.

The project will be developed on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The company received the letter of intent (LoI) for the project on 27 August 2025.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a Maharatna CPSU and Indias largest electric power transmission company. GoI holds a 51.34% stake in the company as on March 31, 2021. PGCIL was incorporated in 1989 to set up extra-high voltage alternating current and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines.

 

The company reported a 2.5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,630.58 crore, while revenue from operations rose 1.7% to Rs 11,196.22 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India fell 1.25% to Rs 276.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

