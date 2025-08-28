Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Employment in industries increases 5.92% to 1.84 cr in FY24: Govt survey

Employment in industries increases 5.92% to 1.84 cr in FY24: Govt survey

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Employment in industries increased by 5.92 per cent to 1.95 crore in 2023-24 from 1.84 crore in 2022-23, according to the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) released on Wednesday. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the results of the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) for the reference period April 2023 to March 2024 (i.e. financial year 2023-24) referred to as ASI 2023-24 in a press note. The field work for this survey was carried out from October 2024 to June 2025 for ASI 2023-24.The data also showed that the Gross Value Added in the industries increased by 11.9 per cent.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

