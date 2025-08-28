Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 24,600 level; IT shares decline

Nifty trades below 24,600 level; IT shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial losses in morning trade after the United States imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, which came into effect a day earlier. The Nifty traded below the 24,600 level.

IT shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 420.29 points or 0.52% to 80,366.05. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 120.66 points or 0.49% to 24,593.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.35%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 512 shares rose and 2,117 shares fell. A total of 224 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listings

Also Read

visa fraud

Serbia work visa fraud: How Delhi men duped 19 Nepalis of Rs 70 lakh

Pharma

SMS Pharmaceuticals shares zoom 10% on clean USFDA inspection report

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market LIVE: Tariff troubles D-St; Sensex down 350pts, Nifty near 24,600; IT, pharma, bank dip

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Kim Jong Un to attend Xi's military parade in Beijing alongside Putin

Samsung Galaxy Event on September 4 (Image: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy event on September 4: Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11 series expected

Shares of Mangal Electrical were currently trading at Rs 561.30 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 561.

The scrip was listed at Rs 558, a discount of 0.53% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 565 and a low of Rs 547. On the BSE, over 2.28 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index dropped 1.41% to 35,555.10. The index rallied 1.99% in two consecutive trading sessions.

HCL Technologies (down 2.55%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.57%), LTIMindtree (down 1.55%), Infosys (down 1.26%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.14%), Wipro (down 0.92%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.87%), Mphasis (down 0.59%), Persistent Systems (down 0.39%) and Coforge (down 0.13%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HFCL added 0.21%. The company said that its material subsidiary, HTL, has bagged a contract worth Rs 101.82 crore from the Indian Army for the supply of tactical optical fiber cables and related accessories.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures jumped 4.98% after the company's board announced plans to explore the setting up of a solar PV power plant at its Bina facility in Madhya Pradesh.

Highway Infrastructure advanced 1.82% after the company announced the launch of its real estate project "Neww York City-Phase 4" in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HFCL arm bags Rs 102-cr supply contract from Indian Army

HFCL arm bags Rs 102-cr supply contract from Indian Army

Highway Infra rises on new project launch

Highway Infra rises on new project launch

HFCL arm secures Rs 102-cr order from Indian Army

HFCL arm secures Rs 102-cr order from Indian Army

Market drop in early trade, breadth weak

Market drop in early trade, breadth weak

Websol Energy System rises on stock split proposal

Websol Energy System rises on stock split proposal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon