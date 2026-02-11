Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 73.66% to Rs 9.40 croreNet profit of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 73.66% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.4035.69 -74 OPM %-38.510.03 -PBDT1.960.32 513 PBT1.47-0.17 LP NP1.47-0.20 LP
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST