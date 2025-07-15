Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects edges higher after bagging orders worth Rs 551.35 crore

Power Mech Projects edges higher after bagging orders worth Rs 551.35 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Power Mech Projects added 1.91% to Rs 3280.00 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 551.35 crore from SJVN Thermal (P) and Jhabua Power.

The company won a contract worth Rs 498.39 crore from SJVN Thermal (P). This order is for commissioning support and a comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) contract for the coal-based Supercritical Buxar Thermal Power Project (BTPP), which includes two 660 MW units. This project is located at Chausa, Buxar District, Bihar, and is expected to be completed within 39 months.

Power Mech has also secured a Rs 52.96 crore order from Jhabua Power. This contract covers the operation and maintenance of the boiler, turbine, and generator for a 1x600 MW unit. The plant is situated at Village Barela, Post Office-Attaria, Tehsil-Ghansore, District Seoni-480997, Madhya Pradesh. The contract period is for three years, with a provision for a one-year extension.

 

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

The companys consolidated net profit advanced 53.8% to Rs 129.79 crore on a 42.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,853.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ind-Swift Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ind-Swift Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 15.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 15.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Deepak Fertilisers gains on inking Rs 1,200-cr LNG regasification deal with Petronet LNG

Deepak Fertilisers gains on inking Rs 1,200-cr LNG regasification deal with Petronet LNG

Benchmarks extend gains; auto shares jump for 2nd day

Benchmarks extend gains; auto shares jump for 2nd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon