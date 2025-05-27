Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 172.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.91% to Rs 311.33 croreNet profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust rose 172.20% to Rs 686.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 252.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.91% to Rs 311.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 314.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.86% to Rs 1175.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 926.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.09% to Rs 1266.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1265.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales311.33314.20 -1 1266.491265.34 0 OPM %308.50122.43 -133.12112.24 - PBDT948.44385.49 146 1668.921410.67 18 PBT870.31306.78 184 1352.231095.26 23 NP686.77252.30 172 1175.68926.75 27
