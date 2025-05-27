Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit declines 27.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.41% to Rs 520.20 croreNet profit of Nazara Technologies declined 27.82% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 95.41% to Rs 520.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 266.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.20% to Rs 75.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.66% to Rs 1623.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1138.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales520.20266.21 95 1623.911138.28 43 OPM %5.600.59 -7.028.57 - PBDT43.0338.43 12 195.56170.43 15 PBT5.7416.93 -66 77.87103.44 -25 NP6.158.52 -28 75.3556.57 33
