A-1 consolidated net profit rises 12.00% in the March 2025 quarter

A-1 consolidated net profit rises 12.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 79.59% to Rs 109.62 crore

Net profit of A-1 rose 12.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.59% to Rs 109.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 231.82% to Rs 3.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.02% to Rs 331.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 215.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales109.6261.04 80 331.49215.23 54 OPM %2.213.69 -2.941.94 - PBDT2.101.80 17 8.585.30 62 PBT1.180.91 30 4.991.71 192 NP0.840.75 12 3.651.10 232

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

