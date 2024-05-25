Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.35% to Rs 4.17 croreNet profit of Prabhu Steel Industries rose 133.33% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.35% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 15.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content