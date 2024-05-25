Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.35% to Rs 4.17 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 15.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Prabhu Steel Industries rose 133.33% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.35% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.4.175.3715.1716.66-5.04-0.93-0.461.50-0.160.06-0.130.28-0.170.06-0.210.161.190.511.160.58