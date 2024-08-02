Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 244.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.31% to Rs 71.50 croreNet profit of Pradeep Metals rose 244.33% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.31% to Rs 71.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales71.5059.43 20 OPM %15.109.93 -PBDT11.375.24 117 PBT9.102.85 219 NP6.992.03 244
