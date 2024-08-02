Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 244.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.31% to Rs 71.50 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 244.33% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.31% to Rs 71.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.71.5059.4315.109.9311.375.249.102.856.992.03