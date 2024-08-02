Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.00% to Rs 89.62 crore

Net loss of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.00% to Rs 89.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 162.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.89.62162.961.2118.262.8430.83-0.8227.49-0.5317.90