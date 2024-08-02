Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 168.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.40% to Rs 752.75 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 168.69% to Rs 70.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 752.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 742.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.