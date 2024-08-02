Business Standard
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.48 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 65.62 crore
Net profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 41.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 65.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales65.6265.96 -1 OPM %15.3813.40 -PBDT7.877.54 4 PBT7.377.26 2 NP6.48-41.34 LP
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

