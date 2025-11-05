Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.12% to Rs 841.63 croreNet profit of Praj Industries declined 64.18% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.12% to Rs 841.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 816.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales841.63816.19 3 OPM %6.6310.56 -PBDT56.3295.00 -41 PBT29.6174.44 -60 NP19.2853.82 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content