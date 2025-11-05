Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 550.22 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 10.08% to Rs 114.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 550.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 553.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales550.22553.32 -1 OPM %30.4124.17 -PBDT183.33155.87 18 PBT157.25133.54 18 NP114.88104.36 10

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

N E Electronics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Grand Hills Developments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Amerise Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 15.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Grasim Inds Q2 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 553 cr

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

