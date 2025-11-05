Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 550.22 croreNet profit of Vinati Organics rose 10.08% to Rs 114.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 550.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 553.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales550.22553.32 -1 OPM %30.4124.17 -PBDT183.33155.87 18 PBT157.25133.54 18 NP114.88104.36 10
