CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 15.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 28.25% to Rs 1109.16 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 15.84% to Rs 160.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 28.25% to Rs 1109.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 864.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1109.16864.85 28 OPM %49.7756.01 -PBDT215.65186.44 16 PBT215.65186.44 16 NP160.33138.41 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

