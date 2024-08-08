Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.28% to Rs 4.71 croreNet Loss of Prajay Engineers Syndicate reported to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.28% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.717.51 -37 OPM %-106.79-15.31 -PBDT-4.30-0.79 -444 PBT-5.25-1.74 -202 NP-4.70-2.24 -110
