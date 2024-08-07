Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.49% to Rs 13.86 croreNet Loss of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.49% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.8616.40 -15 OPM %14.5711.04 -PBDT0.730.98 -26 PBT-0.53-0.16 -231 NP-0.32-0.66 52
