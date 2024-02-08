Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 37.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 7.26% to Rs 257.71 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts rose 37.42% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 257.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 277.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.257.71277.8810.959.5039.0944.7617.7525.2924.4617.80