Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 37.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
Sales decline 7.26% to Rs 257.71 crore
Net profit of Precision Camshafts rose 37.42% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 257.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 277.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales257.71277.88 -7 OPM %10.959.50 -PBDT39.0944.76 -13 PBT17.7525.29 -30 NP24.4617.80 37
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

