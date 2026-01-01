Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Electronics secures Rs 3-cr defence supply order

Precision Electronics secures Rs 3-cr defence supply order

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Precision Electronics said it has received an order worth about Rs 2.73 crore from a government entity in the aerospace and defence segment.

Under the contract, the company will supply masts and tripods along with related accessories, in line with the customers specifications. Owing to confidentiality and commercial sensitivity, the name of the awarding entity has not been disclosed.

The order has been awarded by a domestic government entity and is scheduled to be executed within the current financial year.

The company clarified that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions and that the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity.

 

Precision Electronics is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales surged 48.4% year-on-year to Rs 15.15 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Precision Electronics shed 0.36% to Rs 192.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

