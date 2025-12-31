Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Time Technoplast secures contract worth Rs 51 cr from HPCL

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Time Technoplast announced that the Company, being the L1 supplier, has been awarded a contract from Hindustan Petroleum Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) valued at approximately Rs 51 crore, for the supply of Rigid Packaging Products (Conipack pails) in sizes ranging from 7.5 litres to 20 litres, to be dispatched as per their delivery schedule within a period of two years.

In FY25, the Industrial Packaging Business accounted for ~75% of the Company's consolidated revenue (with overseas manufacturing operations contributing ~37% and India Packaging Business at ~38%). Driven by robust global demand, the business remains well positioned to sustain this momentum, with annual volume growth of 12-14% CAGR expected going forward.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

