Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Precision Electronics standalone net profit rises 387.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales rise 41.92% to Rs 13.78 crore
Net profit of Precision Electronics rose 387.50% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.92% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 14500.00% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 47.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.789.71 42 47.3435.58 33 OPM %16.6910.09 -7.332.11 - PBDT1.930.51 278 1.61-0.82 LP PBT1.710.41 317 1.12-1.32 LP NP1.560.32 388 1.460.01 14500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Precision Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 24.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 19.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 37.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 95.76% in the December 2023 quarter

T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 95.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Neelkanth reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon