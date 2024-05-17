Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 118.44 croreNet profit of Onward Technologies declined 7.73% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 118.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 195.47% to Rs 33.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 472.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 440.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
