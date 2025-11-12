Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 84.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.14% to Rs 1226.03 croreNet profit of Precision Wires India rose 84.80% to Rs 35.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.14% to Rs 1226.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1037.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1226.031037.75 18 OPM %5.744.07 -PBDT55.2330.25 83 PBT48.4325.87 87 NP35.6119.27 85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content