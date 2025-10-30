Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 71.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.28% to Rs 1836.87 croreNet profit of Premier Energies rose 71.61% to Rs 353.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 1836.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1527.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1836.871527.22 20 OPM %30.5324.92 -PBDT612.89364.89 68 PBT467.21275.17 70 NP353.44205.95 72
