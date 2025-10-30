Cemindia Projects consolidated net profit rises 49.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 2175.45 croreNet profit of Cemindia Projects rose 49.44% to Rs 107.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 2175.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1990.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2175.451990.87 9 OPM %9.359.12 -PBDT189.53146.98 29 PBT146.39100.13 46 NP107.6672.04 49
