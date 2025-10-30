Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 53.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.46% to Rs 4373.61 croreNet profit of Welspun Corp rose 53.23% to Rs 439.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 286.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.46% to Rs 4373.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3301.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4373.613301.83 32 OPM %13.5212.10 -PBDT672.69452.17 49 PBT588.49362.96 62 NP439.68286.95 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content