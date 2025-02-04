Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Rs 3 lakh for gold? Medals up for sale in National Games in Uttarakhand

Rs 3 lakh for gold? Medals up for sale in National Games in Uttarakhand

The competition director of taekwondo at the 38th National Games has been removed for alleged fixing of results during the event

Taekwondo

Taekwondo (PIC:X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand has found itself engulfed in a huge controversy as the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) on Monday accepted the recommendation of the Prevention of Manipulation of Competition (PMC) and removed the competition director of taekwondo, T Praveen Kumar, for allegedly fixing results in 10 of the 16 weight categories in the event.
 
According to the report, Kumar allegedly sold the gold, silver, and bronze medals in these categories for Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
 
What PMC reported 
The Prevention of Manipulation of Competition (PMC) committee, formed to investigate allegations of match and medal fixing in the taekwondo events at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, found evidence of predetermined results in 10 out of 16 weight categories.
 
 
According to a PMC member, multiple credible sources indicated that officials had allegedly sold gold, silver, and bronze medals for Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The inquiry also revealed that the competition director, T Praveen Kumar, had appointed office-bearers, state association executives, and an equipment vendor as 'sports-specific volunteers' for selection trials, raising concerns over impartiality.

Also Read

Budget, Sitharaman

Union Budget: Sports and youth affairs allocation raised by Rs 351 cr

HIL final

Hockey India League 2024-25 final live match time and streaming details

Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Swimming sensation Desinghu continues to rule the pool at National Games

Zepto

Zepto introduces instant returns, exchange feature for select products

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League: Manchester United, Tottenham qualification scenarios

 
GTCC on PMC’s recommendation 
Following the PMC’s findings, the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) acted on the "strong recommendations" of the panel and removed T Praveen Kumar from his role as competition director. Sunaina Kumari, chairperson of the GTCC, stated that the decision was made to uphold the integrity of the Games. The panel also recommended replacing several technical officials to prevent further manipulation.
 
Impact on other events 
The scandal has cast a shadow over the taekwondo events, which include 16 Kyorugi and 10 Poomsae competitions scheduled to take place at Milam Hall, Haldwani, from Tuesday to Saturday. The sporting directors of several other sports have also been asked to be replaced by the PMC to prevent further incidents of this nature.
 
IOA president on controversy 
In response to the controversy, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha expressed her disappointment, saying it was "shocking and sad" that National Games medals were allegedly decided before the competition even began. She emphasised the need for fair play to ensure athletes receive a genuine opportunity to compete at the highest level.

More From This Section

Praggnanandhaa

Tata Steel Masters 2025: Praggnanandhaa beats Gukesh to become champion

Golf

Australian legend Greg Norman believes India is a sleeping giant in golf

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh in joint lead at Tata Steel Chess Masters

Hockey generic image

It's our belief that won us HIL: Bengal Tigers skipper Rupinder Pal Singh

Hockey generic image

Hockey India League: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers crowned men's champions

Topics : sports Uttarakhand Today News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon