Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 180.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.88% to Rs 86.79 croreNet profit of Premier Explosives rose 180.08% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.88% to Rs 86.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 310.42% to Rs 28.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.49% to Rs 271.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content