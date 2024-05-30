Business Standard
B.L.Kashyap &amp; Sons standalone net profit declines 99.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 19.38% to Rs 322.76 crore
Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 99.65% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 322.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 270.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.90% to Rs 34.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 1214.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1091.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales322.76270.37 19 1214.231091.68 11 OPM %5.7510.11 -7.989.53 - PBDT4.3026.19 -84 59.2681.97 -28 PBT1.7624.11 -93 49.8473.62 -32 NP0.0617.19 -100 34.9052.01 -33
First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

