Sales rise 19.38% to Rs 322.76 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 32.90% to Rs 34.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 1214.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1091.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 99.65% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 322.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 270.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.