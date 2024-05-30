Graviss Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 69.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 16.82 croreNet profit of Graviss Hospitality declined 69.85% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.41% to Rs 3.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 54.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
