Graviss Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 69.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 16.82 crore
Net profit of Graviss Hospitality declined 69.85% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.41% to Rs 3.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 54.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.8218.20 -8 54.1465.46 -17 OPM %10.4022.14 -12.3616.06 - PBDT2.014.75 -58 7.6312.08 -37 PBT1.033.98 -74 3.787.97 -53 NP1.013.35 -70 3.015.95 -49
First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

