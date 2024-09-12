Business Standard
FDC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

FDC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 September 2024.
FDC Ltd soared 10.82% to Rs 639.75 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30294 shares in the past one month.
 
Kaynes Technology India Ltd spiked 6.79% to Rs 4976.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18212 shares in the past one month.
Engineers India Ltd surged 5.87% to Rs 221.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.5 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd spurt 5.36% to Rs 1920. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18204 shares in the past one month.
Varun Beverages Ltd exploded 5.14% to Rs 659.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

