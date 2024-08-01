Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 12.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.78% to Rs 1862.10 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 12.85% to Rs 232.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 1862.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1680.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1862.101680.9042.0831.08599.80569.60409.30404.10232.60266.90