Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 1.41%

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 6.28% over last one month compared to 6.53% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.39% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 1.41% today to trade at Rs 1635.75. The BSE Realty index is down 0.66% to quote at 6836.24. The index is down 6.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anant Raj Ltd decreased 1.07% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 0.96% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 19.09 % over last one year compared to the 3.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 6.28% over last one month compared to 6.53% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.39% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 545 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12862 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1897.75 on 17 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1048.3 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

