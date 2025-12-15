Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.23%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.23%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 8.87% over last one month compared to 1.6% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.39% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 2.23% today to trade at Rs 11.91. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.15% to quote at 3109.51. The index is down 1.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 1.04% and Bharti Hexacom Ltd added 0.99% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 2.9 % over last one year compared to the 3.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 8.87% over last one month compared to 1.6% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.39% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 85.98 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 645.39 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 11.93 on 15 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.12 on 14 Aug 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks nudge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Benchmarks nudge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Lemon Tree Hotels launches its 11th property in Haryana

Lemon Tree Hotels launches its 11th property in Haryana

INR extends loses to hit fresh lows in opening trades

INR extends loses to hit fresh lows in opening trades

Shares of K. V. Toys India list in MT group

Shares of K. V. Toys India list in MT group

Shares of Corona Remedies list in B group

Shares of Corona Remedies list in B group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon