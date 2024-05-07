Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Sobha Ltd, IFCI Ltd and SRF Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2024.
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Sobha Ltd, IFCI Ltd and SRF Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd tumbled 7.16% to Rs 1444.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 32938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43868 shares in the past one month.
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd lost 7.10% to Rs 1470.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8491 shares in the past one month.
Sobha Ltd crashed 7.09% to Rs 1804.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19453 shares in the past one month.
IFCI Ltd plummeted 7.03% to Rs 49.22. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.78 lakh shares in the past one month.
SRF Ltd pared 6.36% to Rs 2426.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12904 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon