Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Surges 2.6%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 2.6% today to trade at Rs 1243.05. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.77% to quote at 7243.27. The index is up 12.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd increased 2.26% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 1.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 135.98 % over last one year compared to the 22.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 4.39% over last one month compared to 12.08% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 572 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30543 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1440 on 15 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 391.3 on 27 Feb 2023.

