Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Surges 2.6%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 4.39% over last one month compared to 12.08% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.08% rise in the SENSEX
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 2.6% today to trade at Rs 1243.05. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.77% to quote at 7243.27. The index is up 12.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd increased 2.26% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 1.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 135.98 % over last one year compared to the 22.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 4.39% over last one month compared to 12.08% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 572 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30543 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1440 on 15 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 391.3 on 27 Feb 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sensex rises 97 pts; realty shares advance

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks rise

Indices nudge higher; Nifty above the 22,200 level

Board of Sarveshwar Foods approves fund raising via equity route

Angel One, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Auto will be watched

Nvidia Propels US market to record closing highs

Market indices likely to see uptick at opening bell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon