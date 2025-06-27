Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prestige Group and Arihant Group jointly acquire 3.48 acre land parcel in Velachery, Chennai

Prestige Group and Arihant Group jointly acquire 3.48 acre land parcel in Velachery, Chennai

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

For development of premium residential project with estimated GDV of Rs 1,600 cr

Prestige Group and Arihant Group, a reputed Chennai-based real estate company, have entered into an agreement to jointly acquire a prime 3.48-acre land parcel in Velachery, Chennai from Rane Madras. The acquisition will be undertaken through their joint venture entity, Canopy Living LLP.

The land is earmarked for the development of premium residential dwellings with a total development potential of approximately 7.5 lakh square feet and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of over Rs 1,600 crore.

Located in one of Chennai's most prominent and well-connected neighbourhoods, the site benefits from excellent access to IT corridors, social infrastructure, and thriving residential communitiesmaking it a compelling location for high-end urban living.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

