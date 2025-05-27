Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prima Agro reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prima Agro reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Sales decline 15.25% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Prima Agro reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.25% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 10.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.392.82 -15 10.1112.48 -19 OPM %11.72-25.53 --9.698.81 - PBDT1.633.49 -53 0.575.47 -90 PBT1.453.32 -56 -0.154.75 PL NP0.87-0.46 LP -0.450.72 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 23.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 23.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Semac Consultants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Semac Consultants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon