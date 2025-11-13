Prime Capital Market standalone net profit rises 1020.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 575.00% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Prime Capital Market rose 1020.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 575.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.810.12 575 OPM %95.0658.33 -PBDT0.750.07 971 PBT0.750.07 971 NP0.560.05 1020
