Garware Synthetics standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.53% to Rs 2.84 croreNet profit of Garware Synthetics rose 300.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.53% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.842.77 3 OPM %10.922.53 -PBDT0.290.02 1350 PBT0.18-0.09 LP NP0.120.03 300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content